Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Max Kepler, Kyle Tucker and others in the Minnesota Twins-Houston Astros matchup at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: FS1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10) for his 30th start of the season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Sep. 29 5.0 8 6 6 6 1 vs. Angels Sep. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 0 at Reds Sep. 18 5.0 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Rays Sep. 12 4.2 5 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Sep. 6 4.0 4 2 2 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 114 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .260/.332/.484 so far this season.

Kepler hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .353 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has put up 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.

He has a .230/.312/.399 slash line on the year.

Correa enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Astros Oct. 8 3-for-4 0 0 3 5 at Astros Oct. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

