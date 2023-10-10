The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Blue Raiders favored to win by 3 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-3) 54.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-3) 54.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Middle Tennessee has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

