The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET, with the series tied at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) for the Twins and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.79 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Over 31 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.

Javier is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season in this outing.

Javier will look to secure his 24th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

In two of his 31 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (8-8) will take the mound for the Twins, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.79 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in 32 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.

Sonny Gray vs. Astros

The Astros rank fifth in MLB with 827 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 222 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Astros to go 9-for-45 with four doubles and four RBI in 13 innings this season.

