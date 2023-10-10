Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday will feature the Minnesota Twins playing host to the Houston Astros. The teams will look to break the 1-1 series deadlock when action begins at 4:07 PM ET on FOX, live from Target Field. Sonny Gray will take the mound first for the Twins, while the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 222 home runs.

Fueled by 524 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (10-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Javier has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins - Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away - -

