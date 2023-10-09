In Week 5 action at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will face the Green Bay Packers defense and Rudy Ford. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Las Vegas pass catchers versus the Packers' pass defense.

Raiders vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 57.7 14.4 7 31 12.10

Davante Adams vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 397 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has totaled 33 catches and three touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Las Vegas is No. 17 in the league, with 866 (216.5 per game).

The Raiders are only 25th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 15.5 points per game.

Las Vegas, which is averaging 33.3 pass attempts per game, ranks 18th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Raiders pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 21 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (55.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 26 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay is 11th in the NFL with 789 passing yards allowed (197.3 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6).

So far this year, the Packers are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (24 per game) and 21st in total yards allowed (352.5 per game).

Green Bay has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Packers have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Davante Adams vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 50 14 Def. Targets Receptions 33 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 397 26 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 99.3 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 72 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

