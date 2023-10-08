Will Foster Moreau Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Foster Moreau was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New Orleans Saints play the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Check out Moreau's stats below.
Looking at last year's season stats, Moreau was targeted 54 times and had 33 catches for 420 yards (12.7 per reception) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Moreau's injury status
Foster Moreau Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Jimmy Graham (DNP/nir - rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Juwan Johnson (DNP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Saints vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Moreau 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|54
|33
|420
|237
|2
|12.7
Moreau Game-by-Game (2022)

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|4
|3
|30
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|4
|3
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|9
|6
|31
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|5
|2
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|4
|3
|43
|1
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|3
|1
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|33
|1
|Week 13
|Chargers
|3
|1
|32
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|10
|0

