Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Week 6 UAC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the UAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
UAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th
- Last Game: W 52-10 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
2. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th
- Last Game: W 29-27 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
- Last Game: W 32-22 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
4. SFA
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
- Last Game: W 56-27 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: W 14-13 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Southern Utah
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. North Alabama
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: L 32-22 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
7. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th
- Last Game: L 45-31 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
8. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd
- Last Game: L 29-27 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
- Last Game: L 41-20 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: SFA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
