Southern vs. Florida A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Our computer model predicts the Florida A&M Rattlers will beat the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ace W. Mumford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Southern vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Florida A&M (-12)
|33.4
|Florida A&M 23, Southern 11
Week 6 SWAC Predictions
- Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama State
- Grambling vs Alcorn State
- Alabama A&M vs Jackson State
Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Jaguars compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Jaguars games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.
Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Rattlers went 8-2-0 ATS last year.
- The Rattlers and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.
Jaguars vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Southern
|17.8
|12.8
|17
|18.5
|18.5
|7
|Florida A&M
|27.4
|15
|27
|10
|27.5
|22.5
