Northwestern State vs. Lamar Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
In the contest between the Lamar Cardinals and Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Northwestern State vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Lamar (-18.8)
|42.6
|Lamar 31, Northwestern State 12
Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)
- The Demons is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Demons have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
Lamar Betting Info (2022)
- The Cardinals went 5-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Cardinals games.
Demons vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Lamar
|19.2
|24.0
|27.5
|21.0
|13.7
|26.0
|Northwestern State
|12.8
|37.3
|8.5
|30.0
|17.0
|44.5
