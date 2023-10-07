The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at Cajun Field against the Texas State Bobcats (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Both teams feature high-powered running games, with the Ragin' Cajuns sixth in rushing yards per game, and the Bobcats 17th. This matchup has an over/under of 68.5 points.

Louisiana is putting up 453.4 yards per game offensively this season (31st in the FBS), and is allowing 337.0 yards per game (44th) on the other side of the ball. Texas State's defense ranks 93rd in the FBS with 29.0 points given up per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks ninth-best by accumulating 43.4 points per game.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Louisiana vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -2.5 -110 -110 68.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Louisiana Recent Performance

The Ragin' Cajuns have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 460.0 total yards per game during that stretch (17th-worst). They've been better defensively, allowing 368.7 total yards per game (95th).

Although the Ragin' Cajuns rank -50-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (31.3 points surrendered), they've been better on offense with 36.7 points per game (43rd-ranked).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Louisiana, who ranks -11-worst in passing offense (209.7 passing yards per game) and 20th-worst in passing defense (207.0 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three contests.

From an offensive perspective, the Ragin' Cajuns have been a top-25 rushing unit over the previous three games with 250.3 rushing yards per game (14th-best). They haven't fared as well on the other side of the ball, with 161.7 rushing yards allowed per game (-22-worst) over that stretch.

The Ragin' Cajuns have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In its past three contests, Louisiana has hit the over.

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Louisiana has gone over in four of its five games with a set total (80%).

Louisiana has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Louisiana has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Ragin' Cajuns have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss leads Louisiana with 595 yards (119.0 ypg) on 50-of-74 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 260 rushing yards on 28 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jacob Kibodi has 376 rushing yards on 40 carries with four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard's team-leading 188 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 16 targets).

Robert Williams has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 177 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Peter LeBlanc has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 14 grabs for 175 yards, an average of 35.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Jordan Lawson leads the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Louisiana's top-tackler, K.C. Ossai, has 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyree Skipper has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 16 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

