Kyle Tucker vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker returns to action for the Houston Astros versus Bailey Ober and the Minnesota TwinsOctober 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the ALDS..
In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (163) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last outings.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 110 of 157 games this year, with multiple hits 41 times.
- In 27 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Tucker has driven home a run in 66 games this season (42%), including more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 71 games this year (45.2%), including 19 multi-run games (12.1%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ober gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
