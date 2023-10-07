Our computer model predicts the Grambling Tigers will beat the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jack Spinks Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Grambling vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-1.6) 49.1 Grambling 25, Alcorn State 24

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

A total of four of Tigers games last year went over the point total.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, games featuring Braves hit the over just twice.

Tigers vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 16.8 24.8 18.5 13.0 15.7 32.7 Grambling 33.8 34.4 46.5 22.5 10.0 72.0

