The ALDS starts Saturday at 4:45 PM ET when the Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins live from Minute Maid Park, and airing on FS1. Justin Verlander will start for the Astros and Bailey Ober is set to start for the Twins.

The favored Astros have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +135. The contest's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -160 +135 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 61 of the 113 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54%).

Houston has gone 33-24 (winning 57.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 61.5% chance to win.

Houston has played in 162 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-74-5).

The Astros have collected a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 30-22 57-50 59-51 28-21

