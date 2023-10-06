If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in West Carroll Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

West Carroll Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Haynesville High School at Oak Grove High School