As of October 6 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), the Saints are 14th-best in the NFL. They are far below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.

The Saints have had the 14th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Saints have a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans has no wins against the spread this year.

No Saints game has gone over the point total this season.

The Saints have won two of the four games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Saints are putting up 285.3 yards per game offensively this year (23rd in NFL), and they are giving up 304.3 yards per game (11th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Saints are totaling 15.5 points per game offensively this season (25th in NFL), and they are surrendering 19 points per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr has two TD passes and two picks in four games, completing 64.5% for 763 yards (190.8 per game).

In four games, Chris Olave has 23 receptions for 306 yards (76.5 per game) and zero TDs.

Rashid Shaheed has 12 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

Michael Thomas has 22 catches for 219 yards (54.8 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

On defense, Alontae Taylor has helped lead the way with 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in four games.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +50000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers L 26-9 +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +12500 6 October 15 @ Texans - +10000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +30000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +10000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +50000 15 December 17 Giants - +20000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +10000

