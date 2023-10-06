This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Grant Parish, Louisiana. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Iberville Parish
  • Evangeline Parish
  • Saint Tammany Parish
  • Ouachita Parish
  • Beauregard Parish
  • Livingston Parish
  • Rapides Parish
  • Calcasieu Parish
  • Ascension Parish
  • East Baton Rouge Parish

    • Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Northwood High School at Montgomery High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Montgomery, LA
    • Conference: 1A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.