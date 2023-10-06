Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Claiborne Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Claiborne Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Haynesville High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Oak Grove, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
