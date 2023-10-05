The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) face a CUSA matchup versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Kentucky 37, Louisiana Tech 17

Western Kentucky 37, Louisiana Tech 17 Western Kentucky has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Hilltoppers have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Louisiana Tech has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulldogs have entered three games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hilltoppers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (-5.5)



Western Kentucky (-5.5) Western Kentucky has three wins in four games versus the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

In six games played Louisiana Tech has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined for over Thursday's over/under of 59.5 points twice this season.

This season, Louisiana Tech has played two games with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.6 points per game, 0.9 points fewer than the point total of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.8 65.5 62 Implied Total AVG 38.8 38 39.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 61.2 53.8 Implied Total AVG 35.8 37.3 34.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

