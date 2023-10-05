We have 2023 high school football competition in Vernon Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Washington-Marion High School at Leesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Leesville, LA

Leesville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Logansport High School at Rosepine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Rosepine, LA

Rosepine, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Pickering High School