Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, October 5
Which team is going to come out on top on Thursday, October 5, when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hilltoppers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Western Kentucky (-6)
|Under (60.5)
|Western Kentucky 37, Louisiana Tech 17
Week 6 CUSA Predictions
Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 33.3% chance to win.
- The Bulldogs are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year.
- The Bulldogs have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).
- The average point total for the Louisiana Tech this year is three points lower than this game's over/under.
Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hilltoppers a 71.4% chance to win.
- The Hilltoppers are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Western Kentucky is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- One Hilltoppers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.
- The point total average for Western Kentucky games this season is 63.8, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Bulldogs vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Kentucky
|31.6
|29.2
|41.3
|18.7
|17
|45
|Louisiana Tech
|27
|25.7
|36.7
|26
|17.3
|25.3
