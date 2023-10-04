Wednesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Miami Marlins (84-78) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET on October 4.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (9-7).

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Phillies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 6-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 64 (60.4%) of those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 34-19 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 40, or 46.5%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Miami has won 12 of 31 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (666 total).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 Pirates L 3-2 Zack Wheeler vs Luis Ortiz September 30 @ Mets L 4-3 Taijuan Walker vs Tylor Megill September 30 @ Mets L 11-4 Michael Plassmeyer vs José Quintana October 1 @ Mets W 9-1 Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto October 3 Marlins W 4-1 Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo October 4 Marlins - Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett

Marlins Schedule