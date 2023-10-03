As of October 3 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Saints are 14th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), much higher than their computer rankings (27th).

The Saints' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the 14th-smallest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Saints have a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans has no wins against the spread this year.

The Saints have yet to hit the over this season.

The Saints have compiled a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 23rd in the NFL with 285.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in total defense (304.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Saints are totaling 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank ninth, giving up 19 points per contest.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 763 yards (190.8 per game), completing 64.5%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

In the passing game, Chris Olave has scored zero times, catching 23 balls for 306 yards (76.5 per game).

Rashid Shaheed has 12 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

In the passing game, Michael Thomas has scored zero times, hauling in 22 balls for 219 yards (54.8 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, the Saints' Alontae Taylor has amassed 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack in his four games.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +50000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers L 26-9 +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +12500 6 October 15 @ Texans - +10000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +50000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +10000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +50000 15 December 17 Giants - +20000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +10000

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.