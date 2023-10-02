Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 2 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.
Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), the Saints are 13th-best in the NFL. They are way below that, 29th, according to computer rankings.
- The Saints were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +5000, which is the 14th-smallest change in the entire NFL.
- The Saints have a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans has no wins against the spread this season.
- The Saints have yet to go over the total this year.
- The Saints have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.
- New Orleans has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.
- The Saints are totaling 285.3 yards per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 304.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints are putting up 15.5 points per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank ninth defensively with 19 points allowed per game.
Saints Impact Players
- In four games, Derek Carr has thrown for 763 yards (190.8 per game), with two TDs and two INTs, and completing 64.5%.
- In four games, Chris Olave has 23 receptions for 306 yards (76.5 per game) and zero TDs.
- In four games, Rashid Shaheed has 12 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and one score.
- In four games, Michael Thomas has 22 receptions for 219 yards (54.8 per game) and zero scores.
- In four games for the Saints, Alontae Taylor has registered 1.0 sack and 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Saints Player Futures
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|W 16-15
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|W 20-17
|+50000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|L 18-17
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|L 26-9
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+50000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.