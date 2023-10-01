Sportsbooks give the New Orleans Saints (2-1) the edge when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in a matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points. This game has an over/under of 40.5.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Saints as they ready for this matchup against the Buccaneers.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-3.5) 40.5 -175 +145 FanDuel Saints (-3) 40.5 -162 +136

New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

New Orleans was 6-10-0 against the spread last season.

The Saints won once ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater last season.

New Orleans had six of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Tampa Bay posted a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers did not cover the spread last season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

There were six Tampa Bay games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

