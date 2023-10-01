Sunday's NCAA Men's Soccer slate includes top teams in play. Among those contests is Holy Cross playing Lafayette.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Houston Christian vs Liberty

Watch Lafayette vs Holy Cross

Watch Utah Tech vs UTRGV

Watch Southern Indiana vs Lindenwood

Watch Drake vs Belmont

Watch SIUE vs Eastern Illinois

Watch American vs Bucknell

Watch California vs UCLA

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Air Force vs Seattle U

Watch Marshall vs Georgia Southern

Watch Grand Canyon vs California Baptist

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.