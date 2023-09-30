SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
The Week 5 college football slate includes seven games involving schools from the SEC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
