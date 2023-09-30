In the matchup between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, September 30 at 8:00 PM, our projection model expects the Mountaineers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+13.5) Toss Up (50.5) Appalachian State 26, UL Monroe 25

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

UL Monroe is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or greater this year.

No Warhawks two games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

The average point total for the UL Monroe this season is 0.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this contest.

The Mountaineers have two wins against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 13.5-point favorites.

This year, three of the Mountaineers' four games have hit the over.

The average total for Appalachian State games this season has been 50.8, 0.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Warhawks vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 35.3 28.5 44.0 26.0 26.5 31.0 UL Monroe 14.7 24.7 20.5 13.5 3.0 47.0

