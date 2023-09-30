When the Southern Jaguars square off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Jaguars will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-4.7) 39.1 Southern 22, UAPB 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

In Jaguars games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAPB 16.5 29.3 21 20 15.5 36.5 Southern 14.7 17 17 18.5 10 14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.