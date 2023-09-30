Our computer model predicts the Eastern Illinois Panthers will beat the Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Harry Turpin Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Northwestern State vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-3.3) 42.8 Eastern Illinois 23, Northwestern State 20

Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)

The Demons have one win against the spread this season.

One of the Demons' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

In Panthers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Demons vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northwestern State 13.7 43.3 7.0 41.0 17.0 44.5 Eastern Illinois 21.8 19.8 22.5 20.5 21.0 19.0

