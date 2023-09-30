The McNeese Cowboys (0-4) square off against a fellow Southland foe when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (0-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium.

McNeese has the 93rd-ranked scoring offense this season (18.0 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 37.3 points allowed per game. Nicholls State has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 12th-worst in points per game (12.3) this season and 16th-worst in points allowed per game (38.3).

Nicholls State vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Nicholls State vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Nicholls State McNeese 297.0 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.0 (93rd) 430.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.8 (119th) 81.7 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.0 (85th) 215.3 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.0 (108th) 6 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has 646 passing yards, or 215.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim has run for 168 yards on 44 carries so far this year.

Jaylon Spears has totaled 77 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay leads his squad with 204 receiving yards on 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Tyren Montgomery has totaled 119 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Terry Matthews' nine targets have resulted in four receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has 533 pass yards for McNeese, completing 49% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 66 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 221 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Coleby Hamm has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 140 yards (35.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's leads his squad with 151 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of three targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has caught 12 passes for 141 yards (35.3 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Johnson has racked up eight grabs for 66 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per game.

