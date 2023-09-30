When the McNeese Cowboys play the Nicholls State Colonels at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Cowboys will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Nicholls State vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction McNeese (-6) 58.5 McNeese 32, Nicholls State 26

Week 5 Southland Predictions

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, four Colonels games went over the point total.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys covered three times in nine chances against the spread last season.

Cowboys games went over the point total three out of nine times last season.

Colonels vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed McNeese 18 37.3 34 52 12.7 32.3 Nicholls State 12.3 38.3 24 38 6.5 38.5

