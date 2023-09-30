The McNeese Cowboys (0-4) hit the road for a Southland showdown against the Nicholls State Colonels (0-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium.

It's been a tough stretch for McNeese, which ranks 19th-worst in total offense (264 yards per game) and ninth-worst in total defense (475.8 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Nicholls State ranks 99th in total yards per game (297), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FCS with 430.3 total yards conceded per contest.

McNeese vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

McNeese vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

McNeese Nicholls State 264 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297 (108th) 475.8 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (58th) 124 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.7 (113th) 140 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.3 (47th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (125th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has 533 passing yards for McNeese, completing 49% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 66 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, D'Angelo Durham, has carried the ball 50 times for 221 yards (55.3 per game), scoring two times.

Coleby Hamm has racked up 140 yards on 11 carries, scoring two times.

Jon McCall's 151 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted three times and has totaled 10 catches and two touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has grabbed 12 passes while averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Jalen Johnson has a total of 66 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 646 yards (215.3 ypg) while completing 56.7% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has carried the ball 44 times for 168 yards.

Jaylon Spears has racked up 19 carries and totaled 77 yards with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay paces his team with 204 receiving yards on 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Tyren Montgomery has racked up 119 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Terry Matthews' nine targets have resulted in four catches for 107 yards and one touchdown.

