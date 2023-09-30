In a Week 5 schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, fans from Louisiana should tune in to see the LSU Tigers versus the Ole Miss Rebels.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-1)

UAB Blazers at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-21.5)

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Minnesota (-11)

Tarleton State Texans at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southern Jaguars at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field TV Channel: UAPB Sports Network

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-2.5)

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Harry Turpin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Nicholls State Colonels at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Appalachian State (-13.5)

