On Saturday, Alex Bregman (hitting .132 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .432, fueled by 54 extra-base hits.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 100 of 159 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.

Looking at the 159 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (15.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has an RBI in 61 of 159 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 49.1% of his games this year (78 of 159), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (12.6%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 78 .250 AVG .270 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .456 22 XBH 32 11 HR 13 42 RBI 54 37/48 K/BB 49/44 4 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings