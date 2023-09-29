Yordan Alvarez vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .291 with 23 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 81 of 111 games this year (73.0%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (24.3%).
- He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (29 of 111), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has an RBI in 53 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 29 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 54.1% of his games this year (60 of 111), with two or more runs 14 times (12.6%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|52
|.273
|AVG
|.309
|.386
|OBP
|.430
|.478
|SLG
|.701
|22
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|39/37
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Gallen (17-8) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 34th start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 203 2/3 innings pitched, with 213 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 15th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.