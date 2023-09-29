The Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings will go head to head in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Aces matchup.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

The Wings have covered 24 times in 43 matchups with a spread this season.

Las Vegas has covered the spread 22 times this season (22-17 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Dallas has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 24 out of 43 times this season.

So far this year, 26 out of the Wings' 43 games with an over/under have hit the over.

