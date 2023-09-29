2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Defending champ Atthaya Thitikul is the favorite (+800) at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ($2.3M purse), being held at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29 - October 2.
Want to place a bet on the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 8:15 AM ET
- Venue: Pinnacle Country Club
- Location: Rogers, Arkansas
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Best Odds to Win
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 9:32 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +800
Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|7th
|-18
|8
|70-65-67-68
|AIG Women’s Open
|36th
|+2
|16
|74-67-73-76
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|MC
|+10
|-
|79
Click here to bet on Thitikul at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 9:21 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +800
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|21st
|-13
|13
|68-69-70-68
|CP Women’s Open
|36th
|+3
|12
|72-71-74-74
|AIG Women’s Open
|4th
|-6
|8
|70-70-68-74
Click here to bet on Kim with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Yuka Saso
- Tee Time: 2:32 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Saso Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|5th
|-11
|5
|69-66-70-72
|Portland Classic
|59th
|-5
|21
|68-67-70-78
|CP Women’s Open
|8th
|-4
|5
|66-73-72-73
Want to place a bet on Saso in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 2:32 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Maguire Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|ISPS Handa World Invitational
|16th
|E
|8
|73-75-71-70
|AIG Women’s Open
|30th
|+1
|15
|72-72-74-71
|Amundi Evian Championship
|42nd
|+1
|15
|70-73-67-75
Think Maguire can win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Georgia Hall
- Tee Time: 2:21 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Hall Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|14th
|-15
|11
|70-68-70-65
|CP Women’s Open
|11th
|-3
|6
|73-68-70-74
|ISPS Handa World Invitational
|16th
|E
|8
|72-74-73-70
Click here to bet on Hall at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|+2000
|Danielle Kang
|+2500
|Hannah Green
|+3000
|Jenny Shin
|+3000
|A Lim Kim
|+3000
|In-gee Chun
|+3300
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|+3500
|Sei-young Kim
|+3500
|Eun-Hee Ji
|+4000
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|+4000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.