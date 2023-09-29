Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of now the New Orleans Saints have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +125
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Saints considerably higher (14th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (23rd).
- Oddsmakers have made the Saints' Super Bowl odds the same now (+4000) compared to the beginning of the season (+4000).
- The Saints' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans has no wins against the spread this season.
- None of the Saints' three games has hit the over this season.
- The Saints have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Saints are averaging 314.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 10th, surrendering 288 yards per game.
- The Saints rank 25th in scoring offense (17.7 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game) this year.
Saints Impact Players
- Chris Olave has 22 receptions for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- In three games, Derek Carr has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 65.5%.
- In the passing game, Rashid Shaheed has scored one time, catching nine balls for 152 yards (50.7 per game).
- On the ground, Tony Jones Jr. has scored two times and gained 70 yards (23.3 per game).
- Alontae Taylor has been doing his part on defense, compiling 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended for the Saints.
Saints Player Futures
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|W 16-15
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|W 20-17
|+30000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|L 18-17
|+6000
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
