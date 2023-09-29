The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

On offense, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FBS by compiling 39.5 points per game. The Beavers rank 29th on defense (17.8 points allowed per game). On offense, Utah is a bottom-25 unit, posting only 322.5 total yards per game (22nd-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on defense, allowing 263.8 total yards per contest (ninth-best).

Oregon State vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. Utah Key Statistics

Oregon State Utah 459.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (111th) 324.8 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.8 (8th) 224.8 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.5 (55th) 234.8 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.0 (120th) 3 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has recorded 828 yards (207.0 ypg) on 59-of-102 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 99 rushing yards (24.8 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has 432 rushing yards on 57 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 37 times for 253 yards (63.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's 235 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has put together a 217-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on 13 targets.

Jack Velling has hauled in seven receptions for 87 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Nate Johnson leads Utah with 398 yards on 31-of-49 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 150 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quinden Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 39 carries for 239 yards, or 59.8 per game.

Jaylon Glover has run for 179 yards across 48 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Money Parks' 151 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 catches on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has put together a 138-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on 20 targets.

Devaughn Vele's 14 targets have resulted in six receptions for 108 yards.

