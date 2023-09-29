After batting .342 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is hitting .319 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Brantley has had a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits six times (46.2%).

In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this year (30.8%), Brantley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more.

In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .318 AVG .320 .348 OBP .308 .455 SLG .520 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings