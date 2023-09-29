Mauricio Dubon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .279.
- In 71.8% of his games this season (89 of 124), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 124), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 61 games this season (49.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.263
|AVG
|.292
|.296
|OBP
|.321
|.352
|SLG
|.464
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|40/8
|1
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 34th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 15th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 18th.
