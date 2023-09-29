A pair of CUSA teams square off when the UTEP Miners (1-4) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners are favored by 1 point. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-1) 52.5 -115 -105 FanDuel UTEP (-1.5) 53.5 -115 -104

Week 5 Odds

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

UTEP has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Miners have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

