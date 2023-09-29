The UTEP Miners (1-4) meet a fellow CUSA foe when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

UTEP is totaling 350.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 95th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Miners rank 98th, giving up 403 yards per contest. Louisiana Tech is compiling 392.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 388.8 total yards per contest (91st-ranked).

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech UTEP 392.8 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (47th) 388.8 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403 (123rd) 154 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.8 (78th) 238.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205 (100th) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 5 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has 756 passing yards, or 151.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with two interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Keith Willis Jr., has carried the ball 33 times for 240 yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tyre Shelton has run for 214 yards across 21 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris leads his team with 361 receiving yards on 34 receptions with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 17 passes and compiled 246 receiving yards (49.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell's seven targets have resulted in five catches for 113 yards.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has 947 yards passing for UTEP, completing 56.6% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 298 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on eight catches for 117 yards (23.4 per game).

Deion Hankins has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 297 yards (59.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi's team-high 253 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 29 targets) with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Ballard has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 207 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyrin Smith has a total of 191 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

