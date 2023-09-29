Jose Altuve vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.386 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .316 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 in his last outings.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 87 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven in a run in 30 games this year (34.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season (49 of 87), with two or more runs 19 times (21.8%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.268
|AVG
|.361
|.380
|OBP
|.419
|.399
|SLG
|.661
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|30/16
|5
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 34th start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 203 2/3 innings pitched, with 213 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 15th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 18th.
