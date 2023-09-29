Houston Astros (87-72) will play the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) at Chase Field on Friday, September 29 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Diamondbacks have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (17-8, 3.49 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (11-6, 3.83 ERA)

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 60.9%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 39-23 (winning 62.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Astros have come away with 23 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won 16 of 27 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +850 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.