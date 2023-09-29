The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+100). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Astros have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 16-11, a 59.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 83 of its 159 chances.

The Astros have posted a record of 9-11-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 48-30 29-22 55-50 57-51 27-21

