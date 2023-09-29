Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) and the Houston Astros (87-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 29.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (17-8) for the Diamondbacks and J.P. France (11-6) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

The Astros have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has been victorious 16 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (816 total).

The Astros have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule