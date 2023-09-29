Astros vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) and the Houston Astros (87-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 29.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (17-8) for the Diamondbacks and J.P. France (11-6) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Astros have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Houston has been victorious 16 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (816 total).
- The Astros have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|Royals
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|L 6-2
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|W 8-3
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies
