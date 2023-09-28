Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Grant Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Beekman Charter School at Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Montgomery, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Buckeye High School at Grant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dry Prong, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.