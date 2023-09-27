The New Orleans Saints have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the NFL as of September 27.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans owned the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.

When the underdog, New Orleans picked up just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

On the ground, Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns and accumulated 897 yards (59.8 per game).

Kamara also had 57 catches for 490 yards and two TDs.

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Demario Davis delivered 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

