Michael Brantley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Michael Brantley returns to action for the Houston Astros versus Bryce Miller and the Seattle MarinersSeptember 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 17 against the Royals) he went 0-for-5.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .262.
- Brantley has recorded a hit in six of 12 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).
- In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Brantley has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (three of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%).
- In five of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.318
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.190
|.455
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 179 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
